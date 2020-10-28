Gainesville, Ga. — The Newberry men’s golf team sits in eighth place after shooting a two-round score of 576 on day one of the University of North Georgia Fall Invitational.

Adrian Villiger paced the Wolves with back to back 71’s and is currently tied for 16th.

Alex Pillar sits just one shot back with a score of 143 and is tied for 22nd. Frederic Ruess shot a 145, and Tom Bueschges shot 146 for Newberry. Corey Chrzanowski rounded out the scoring for the Wolves with a score of 151.

Newberry will wrapped up play Tuesday morning as they teed off in the third round of the invitational.