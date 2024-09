PROSPERITY — Two Mid-Carolina High School track members broke school records at at recent Invitational Track meet. Drew Dominick set the school record in the Javelin at 137’4” and Cameron Wicker broke two school records — 1600m and 3200 m.

Old records:

• 1600m -5:42:63.

• 3200m – 12:39.

New records:

• 1600m – 5:38:12.

• 3200m – 12:11:33.