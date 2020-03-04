JEFFERSON CITY, TENN. — The Newberry womens basketball team suffered a 46-77 road loss to Carson-Newman this weekend.

The game started off with Newberry getting the first points, a layup by red shirt freshman Ericka Wiseley. Carson-Newman would tie it back up 14 seconds later at 2-2, after Kayla Marosites knocked down a pair of three throws. The Wolves regained the lead again with another bucket by Wiseley, who was fouled on the play and converted the and-one to put them up 5-2. This time it was Braelyn Wykle of the Lady Eagles who tied the game up again after draining a three. Carson-Newman jumped out to a four point lead after scoring the next four points. For the next four minutes of action there would be four different lead changes, with the Lady Eagles getting the final one after a three by Qua Hines to make it 16-15. Carson-Newman out scored Newberry by a 10-2 margin, in the final two and a half minutes, to end the quarter.

The Lady Eagles started out the second quarter by scoring the first five points, to increase their lead to 31-17 for a 14 point difference. The Wolves got their first basket of the quarter after a layup by junior Keli Romas. This ended a three minute and 20 second scoring drought, which includes the final 1:35 of the first quarter. Unfortunately this would be Newberry’s only points in the second, as they were shutout for the final 8:15 of the first half. Luckily the Wolves played good defense as Carson-Newman only scored nine more points before the break.

The second half started out pretty even between both teams, as each side matched point for point. A jumper by senior Kelsey McDermott made the score 46-26, to bring the Wolves back within 20 points with 6:54 left in the third. After a layup by Marosites, McDermott knocked down a shot from behind the arc to make it 48-29. Addison Byrd of Carson-Newman matched McDermott with a three of her own and scored another bucket to give the Lady Eagles a five point swing. In the final four minutes of the quarter, Carson-Newman held a slight 5-4 scoring edge over Newberry to make it 58-33 heading into the fourth. All four of the Wolves final third quarter points were from the charity stripe.

The Lady Eagles began the fourth quarter by scoring six points, all from the free throw line after two fouls and a technical foul by the Wolves. Newberry went on an 8-0 run, with Wiseley and junior Ke’Shaun White scoring four points a piece. Red shirt sophomore Julie Kinard scored her first points of the game on fastbreak layup, after a three by Marosites, to make it 67-43. The rest of the fourth saw Carson-Newman out score Newberry by a 10-3 margin in the final six minutes. Freshman Ariana Hawkins scored the final three points, the first of her career, by making a three.