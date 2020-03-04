NEWBERRY – The Newberry softball team collected two wins Saturday afternoon as they opened up conference play against Catawba.

Game One (Newberry wins 4-0)

Senior Selice Daley got the start for the first game and pitched a great game for the Wolves. The Bluffton native threw her eighth complete game, fourth shutout, this season. She spread out five hits through seven innings, and struck out batters along the way.

It took Newberry until the fifth inning to score their first run of the game. Freshman Mallena Wright came up to the plate with runner’s on first and second. The Summerville native cracked a double to deep center field to drive in junior Sydney Patterson. Two batters later, fellow freshman Tedi Nunn would ground out to second base to bring in the second run of the inning. The next batter was sophomore Reagan Glanz, who poked a hit through the right side, brought in another run to give the Wolves a 3-0 lead.

In the sixth inning, senior Haley Simonds was up to the plate with one out and sophomore Julia Bomhardt standing on second. After Catawba’s pitcher threw a ball to even the count at 2-2, during the exchange between the catcher and pitch, Bomhardt caught them napping as she went on a delay steal to end up at third. On the next pitch Simonds grounded out to the shortstop to drive in Bomhardt, to give Newberry a 4-0 lead.

Game Two (Newberry wins 5-1)

During the second game, Nunn came up big again during her first at bat. The Louisville, Ky. native sent the ball back up the middle to drive in two Newberry runs, for a 2-0 advantage after the second.

Simonds drove in the third Wolves run on a RBI single, in the third inning. The Pasadena, Md. native would strike again later in the game. This time in the sixth inning Simonds got a hold of a pitch she liked and sent it over the right center fence. Two more runs came around on that hit to put Newberry up 5-0.

The Indians scored their only run of the day off a single by Kayla Pedersen, in the seventh inning.

Newberry got a solid pitching performance from junior Alyssa Ball in game two. The Magnolia, Del. native went the distance giving up one run on six hits and striking out five batters, while walking four.

