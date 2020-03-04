NEWBERRY COUNTY — Joe Biden was named the victor of the South Carolina Presidential Preference Primary on Saturday.

The following data is from scvotes.org.

Biden received 48.66 percent of the vote, with 261,879 votes overall. During the election, 539,020 ballots were cast (with 3,300,161 registered voters) — for a 16.33 percent voter turnout.

Coming in second was Bernie Sanders with 106,336 votes (19.76 percent), followed by Tom Steyer with 61,046 (11.34 percent), Pete Buttigieg 44,139 (8.20 percent), Elizabeth Warren 38,034 (7.07 percent), Amy Klobuchar 16,877 (3.14 percent) and Tulsi Gabbard 6,794 (1.26 percent).

The following withdrawn candidates received less than one percent of the vote. Michael Bennet (765 votes), Cory Booker (658 votes), John Delaney (351 votes), Deval Patrick (288 votes), Andrew Yang (1,066 votes).

Here in Newberry County, there were a total of 3,224 ballots counted — out of 23,633 registered voters, this means approximately 14 percent of registered Newberry County voters participated.

“I think it was pretty good for an election that was not a general, and it was on a Saturday — which is not the typical day to vote. So I think voter turn out was good,” said Shannon Proctor, director of Newberry County Voter Registration and Elections.

Biden took 55.40 percent of the Newberry County vote, with 1,786 votes.

He was followed by Sanders with 482 votes (14.95 percent), Steyer 460 votes (14.27 percent), Buttigieg 205 votes (6.36 percent), Warren 124 votes (3.85 percent), Klobuchar 83 votes (2.57 percent), Gabbard 57 votes (1.77 percent).

The following were the Newberry County votes cast for the withdrawn candidates, Bennet 10, Booker six, Delaney three, Patrick three, Yang five.

Following being declared the winner of the primary, Biden said this via his official Twitter account, “Thank you, South Carolina! To all those who have been knocked down, counted out, and left behind — this is your campaign. Together, we will win this nomination and beat Donald Trump. Just days ago, the press and the pundits declared our campaign dead. But after tonight, it’s clear we are very much alive.”

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com