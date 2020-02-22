GREENWOOD — Newberry College wrestling ended the regular season on fire as they blew past Lander University, 33-12.

The Wolves had the opportunity to add the first-year program to their schedule during the 2020 campaign. Newberry displayed an all-around team performance to comfortably takedown the Bearcats, improving their record to 7-3 and 6-1 in conference.

Joshua Aquino (125) got the nod for the first bout of the night. Aquino wasted no time getting on the board during his first regular-season dual of the year. Ross was able to quickly escape, earning a point back, but Aquino was consistent with his takedowns. Ross was able to accumulate points due to escapes, but Aquino’s relentless pressure led to a 15-7 major decision.

Junior Austin Neal picked up his sixth win of the year after the Bearcats forfeited the 133 pound bout.

Isiah Royal (141) took his time getting a feel for how Lander’s Elijah Gray was going to approach this match. After doing so, Royal immediately picked up six points after a double leg takedown followed by a four point near fall. Royal was too much for Gray, defeating his opponent by major decision, 10-0.

Damine Penichet (149) kept his streak going as he came out with determination, immediately taking down Tyler Dahlgrin. Penichet followed the same pattern throughout the three periods, attempting to pick up a victory by fall but instead took down Dahlgrin by major decision, 8-0.

The 157 pound match got off to a rather slow start, but Nestor Nunez was able to figure out Smalley after a minute of wrestling, defeating his opponent by pin in 2:42. The win by fall extended Newberry’s lead to 24-0.

The Bearcats were able to get those six point back in the next bout (165) as Bryson Ethington took down David Ginatnono by fall in 2:19.

Caleb Spears (174) was all too strong for Brice Harkness as he dictated the tempo of the match. Spears was able to limit Harkness’s strategy by keeping him down after various takedowns. Spears defeated his opponent by decision 12-5.

ZeBrandon Gant (184) and Starkke found themselves in a stalemate during the first three minutes of the bout. Gant was able to pick up a point after an early escape, but the remainder of the second period was without action. Gant picked up the energy in the third period, picking up and slamming his opponent down, which led to a spurt of textbook wrestling by Gant. He went on to defeat his opponent by decision, 9-2.

Keenan Graham was given the nod for the 197 pound division as he moved up a weight class to wrestle Lander’s Darius Parker. Graham battled hard into the second period, but Parker was much too strong for his opponent. The victory by pinfall made the score 30-12.

The last bout of the night showcased Newberry’s Nick Weldon against Cameron Coffman. Although Weldon controlled the flow of the match, the score remained tight throughout the contest. Weldon was able to pull away late in the third, defeating Coffman by decision 11-4. The victory gave the Wolves another three points, resulting in a 33-12 finish.

The Wolves will now get some time to prep for the Super Region 2 tournament which will take place on Feb. 28 in Pembroke, N.C.

Courtesy of Newberry College