WINGATE, N.C. — The Newberry Wolves battled hard against Wingate Wednesday evening, but came up short in overtime as they lost 97-90. With the loss, the Wolves fall to 12-13 (8-11 SAC) on the season.

The Bulldogs jumped on the Wolves early, as Quantra Taylor hit two free throws just 22 seconds into the game to give Wingate the lead. Jakob Dawkins hit a three pointer on the next possession to extend the lead out to five. Although Angelo Sales Jr. hit a three pointer to make it a one possession game, Dawkins made a layup and Jarren Cottingham made a three pointer to give the Bulldogs a seven point lead. Frankie Johnson hit a three pointer to give Wingate a double digit lead at the first media timeout.

Two QuanDaveon McCollum free throws and a TJ Brown layup cut the lead to six, but Francis Sio made two free throws and two three pointers to extend the lead to 21-7. Four straight points by McCollum chipped away at the lead. Miguel Priest hit a three pointer to extend the lead, but Luke Gibson made a three pointer of his own to get the lead back to ten. The teams then traded baskets for a few minutes before a Gibson jumper and a Marcus Ford three pointer got the Wolves within double digits. Ford and Gibson hit three pointers, but Wingate continued to push hard and made several shots of their own.

A jumper by Ford and a Gibson three pointer kept the lead at 11, but Cottingham and Ford traded jumpers over the next minute. Sio made a three pointer to give Wingate a 15 point lead just before the half, but Sales made a shot to provide the 50-37 halftime margin.

The Wolves jumped on the Bulldogs out of the halftime break and came out strong. A TJ Brown three pointer just over two minutes into the half cut the lead to eight. After Wingate scored three straight points, a Gibson three pointer, a Marshall Lange jumper, and a jumper by Sales got Newberry within four with just under 15 minutes to play. Priest hit two free throws, but the Wolves continued to push hard. Brown hit a three pointer, then McCollum made a layup to keep the margin at three.

Brown and Lange made consecutive layups to give the Wolves their first lead of the game at 60-59. The teams traded baskets before Wingate re-took the lead on a Kendrick Tucker layup with 10:39 to play. A McCollum jumper and a Gibson three pointer tied the game at 68, leading to a frantic final stretch. Sales converted an and-one opportunity, but Wingate scored seven straight points to take a six point lead. Newberry chipped away at the lead gradually and got to within one point on several occasions before McCollum converted a layup to tie the game at 85 with 35 seconds to play. A missed Wingate three pointer gave the Wolves an opportunity to win the game, but Gibson missed a three pointer to put the game into overtime.

Six straight Wingate points to start out the overtime period seemed to give them all the momentum, but Newberry fought hard. Sales made two free throws and a three pointer to get the Wolves within one, but Newberry was unable to score again and the Bulldogs made six straight free throws to provide the final margin.

Sales and McCollum led the Wolves offensively with 18 points each, with McCollum adding 12 rebounds to record a double double. Brown and Gibson scored 17 each with Gibson making five three pointers, while Ford finished with 13 points.