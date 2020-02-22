SPARTANBURG – The Newberry womens golf team finished in second place following the conclusion of second round action today at the Carolina Country Club.

The Wolves, who began the day in first place after opening the tournament with a score of 328 (+40) yesterday, followed that up by shooting the same exact score for a total of 656 (+80). Lander narrowly beat out Newberry by one stroke, after shaving off 11 strokes in between rounds to have a final total of 655 (+79), to claim the team title. Coker’s own Alicia Fajardo won medalist honors with a nine-over par 153 after 36 holes.

Sophomore Hanne Sofie Borgen finished fourth overall in a 63-person field. After posting an 81 (+9) on day one, she shaved four strokes off to end with a 77 (+5) for a total of 158 (+14).

Freshman Jordan Guyton finished second on the team with a total of 165 (+21). She jumped up five places by recording scores of 83 (+11) and 82 (+10) to end up in a tie for seventh.

Sitting two strokes behind Guyton were teammates Aubrey Guyton and Johana Lunackova, both shot a total of 167 (+23). Both golfer matched each other scores again to shoot identical round scores, 82 (+10) and 85 (+13) respectively, for a tie in 12th place.

Rounding out the Newberry squad was senior Carlota Quintana Reinaldo, who ended the tournament in a tie of 16th place. She got there by posting identical scores of 84 (+12) in both rounds.

