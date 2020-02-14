PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School junior varsity girls basketball team defeated Clinton by a score of 32-33.

Top scorers for the Rebels were Karlie Huffstetler 11 points, Bailey Stewart 11 points, Katie Smith two points, Cameron Wicker two points, Tori Livingston two points, Haylee Gunter three points and Camiah Davis one point.

Earlier in the week, the JV Lady Rebels defeated Newberry by a score of 32-22.

Top scorers against Newberry were Cameron Wicker six points, Tori Livingston five points, Karlie Huffstetler three points, Bailey Stewart 12 points and Haylee Gunter six points.

The JV Lady Rebels also picked up a 45-22 win against Union.

Top scorers for the Rebels were Cameron Wicker eight points, Tori Livingston four points, Karlie Huffstetler four points, Bailey Stewart 17 points, Katie Smith two points, Haylee Gunter eight points and Camiah Davis two points.