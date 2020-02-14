NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves men’s basketball team lost an entertaining game Wednesday night at Eleazer Arena as they fell to the Queens Royals 88-72.

With the loss, the Wolves drop to 12-11 (8-9 SAC) on the season.

The Wolves got off to a good start as TJ Brown drew a foul and made two free throws to give Newberry the early lead. Van Turner Jr. countered with his first three pointer of the game, one of seven he would make on the evening, to give the Royals a one point edge. The teams continued to battle early on as Angelo Sales Jr. and Jachai Taylor traded baskets; then Marshall Lange made two three pointers to give the Wolves a 10-7 lead.

Turner scored five consecutive points to regain the lead for Queens. The teams again traded buckets for a stretch before Daniel Carr made the first of five three pointer on the night, giving the Royals a 19-16 lead. Four more points by Queens gave them their largest lead at seven points, but Sales hit two free throws to stem the tide. Later, a TJ Brown three pointer cut the Royals’ lead to six points, but they extended it out to double digits on two free throws by Taylor.

Another three pointer by Turner widened the lead to 11; then, following two more Sales free throws, Jay’Den Turner hit a three pointer of his own to give Queens a 39-27 advantage with three and a half minutes to play in the first half. The lead gradually expanded as Jermaine Patterson hit two free throws and Gavin Rains threw down a fastbreak dunk, but QuanDaveon McCollum tipped in a missed shot just before the halftime buzzer to send Queens into the locker room up 46-33.

Turner made a three pointer and Jamari Smith made a layup to extend the lead to 18 points, just a minute and a half into the second half. Five points from McCollum and Luke Gibson cut the lead to 13 before the Wolves continued to fight hard. A layup by McCollum brought Newberry within 55-45 with 13 minutes to play. The teams traded baskets before an alley-oop dunk by Smith gave the Royals a 66-52 lead with less than ten minutes to play.

Later, after a wild sequence involving multiple technical fouls, Turner made yet another three pointer to give Queens a 71-55 lead with less than nine minutes to play. A Carr three pointer with just over seven minutes on the clock expanded the lead out to 23 points. Newberry fought back hard and scored six consecutive points to make it interesting, but the Royals were just too tough and continued to make shots.

The end of the game did see some distinct positives for the Wolves’ reserves, Donnie Haith converted an and-one opportunity and Phoenix Roberts made his first field goal of the year, converting a three pointer while being fouled.

McCollum posted an excellent game for the Wolves as he finished with a team-high 19 points and seven rebounds. Sales made 9-10 free throws and finished in double figures with 15 points while Lange scored 12.