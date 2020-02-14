Arnoult, Dominick sign to Newberry College

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Andrew “Drew” Dominick (left) and Blake Arnoult (right) sign their letters of intent to play football at Newberry College. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Andrew “Drew” Dominick and Blake Arnoult have committed to play football for Newberry College next year. -

PROSPERITY — Blake Arnoult and Andrew “Drew” Dominick, Mid-Carolina High School football players, have committed to play on the Newberry College football team next year.

“Both of these guys have done an outstanding job for us here at Mid-Carolina. They have excelled in the classroom and that has given them this opportunity. In a lot of situations, that is the deciding factor on whether the school is interested or not interested,” said Chris Arnoult, MCHS athletic director and head football coach, and Blake Arnoult’s father. “Both of these guys are very skilled in what they do — long snapping, kicking or whatever it may be. They are two outstanding athletes that will be hard to replace for us.”

Arnoult was the long snapper and the linebacker while at Mid-Carolina High School, and will be in the same position at Newberry College. Dominick served as the kicker and punter for Mid-Carolina, and said he’d probably be doing the same for the Wolves.

When it comes to why they picked Newberry College, both said the scholarships they are receiving to play and attend Newberry College were a major part of the decision. Arnoult added that it felt like the right place for him to play, and Dominick added that it is close by and is a good fit for him.

“I went on a visit two weeks ago, and stayed the night up there and got to meet everybody,” Arnoult said on getting acquainted with his future team.

“I didn’t go on the official visit, but I toured Newberry and have been to all of the games. So I know some of the people up there,” Dominick added.

While at Newberry College, Dominick said he was undecided on what he wants to major in, and Arnoult said he would like to major in exercise science.

As for graduating from Mid-Carolina, Dominick said he was going to miss his friends and the people that will probably go to other colleges.

“I won’t get to see them around and stuff,” he said.

“Yea, I’d say the same,” Arnoult said.

However, they are both looking forward to playing on the collegiate level and being in college.

“Playing football is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, finally being able to do it will be fun,” Arnoult said.

“Basically the same thing for me, I’m also looking forward to meeting new people,” Dominick said.

Bart and Debbie Dominick, Drew Dominick’s parents, said this is a great opportunity for their son.

“He’s worked really hard since he was in the seventh grade — proud he is going to Newberry,” Bart Dominick said. “We will go to every game, most of the away games — unless they are really far.”

Bart Dominick added that he is a Newberry College alumni, as is his brother — who he said is really happy to see Drew Dominick go to Newberry College.

Olivia Arnoult, Blake Arnoult’s mother, said her son has loved football since he was a little boy, and she is really proud to see his dreams come true.

“Makes all the difference to him” she said.

She said since he is going to Newberry College, it will make it nice being able to see him, and they will try to go to every game.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

