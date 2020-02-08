ANDERSON — The Newberry womens basketball team suffer 45-86 set back against Anderson this week.

Despite trailing for majority of the time, the Wolves did have the first lead of the game. A three by junior Keli Romas put Newberry up, 30 seconds into the start. The Trojans got two points back with a layup by Taylor Hair. A couple of possessions later, junior Kelsey Brett got a steal on defense and translated that to offense with a layup for a 5-2 lead. In a two and a half minute span, Anderson went on a 7-0 run to take a 9-5 advantage. Newberry got back within two after a jumper by red shirt sophomore Julie Kinard with 4:23 left in the first. Anderson dominated Newberry the remainder of the quarter by a 13-4 margin to make it 22-11 after one.

The Wolves started off the second quarter by scoring the first three points, all by free throws, by senior Brandi Hall and junior Talia Roberts. The Trojans were able to rattle off eight straight points before Newberry got their next bucket. Roberts, who scored a team-high 15 points, scored five straight points for the Wolves to make it 30-19 for an 11 point game. With 3:08 left on the clock, Newberry scored their final basket of the quarter with a jump shot by Hall. In the final three minutes of the half, the Trojans scored the last 12 points to increase their lead to 49-21.

Alexy Mollenhauer, who scored a game-high 27 points, began the second half by picking up the first four points for Anderson. Newberry matched that beginning themselves on the back of freshman Courtney Virgo, who made back-to-back jumpers. The next minute and a half after that saw both sides trading buckets back and forth. With 4:37 left in the quarter, the Wolves managed to go on a mini 5-0 run to make it 61-33 after a three by senior Kelsey McDermott and a layup by red-shirt freshman Mylaysia Gates. With 40 seconds left in the third, Roberts drained a three, for Newberry’s final shot of the quarter.

A free throw a piece by Brett and Roberts added to the Wolves point total to start the fourth. After three straight points by the Trojans, McDermott tact on two more points for Newberry. Starting at the eight minute mark, Anderson held Newberry scoreless for almost four minutes while going on a 6-0 run. Roberts ended the drought by making two free throws. Gates scored the final three points for the Wolves to finish out the night.