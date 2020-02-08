Rain comes down hard in Newberry County

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The water at Scott’s Creek began to rise and just about came up to the College Street Bridge. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Due to the rain, the water at Scott’s Creek began to rise and rage as the storm continued. -

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Sheriff Lee Foster said damage from the storm on Thursday is yet to be determined, as we wait for the water to fully recede.

“We are gonna have to wait and see how much damage it did to the roads. I know several county roads had damage. Doesn’t appear that we had any major property damage until Friday morning — at that time a tree fell on a house on Adelaide Street. That was a result of saturated ground and wind,” he said.

Foster said calls they received yesterday pertained to water on the roads and people not being able to get to their location because of water on the roads or bridges being underwater. As for injuries, he said there were no major injuries, but they had a few transported for minor accidents.

“Many were a result of hydroplaning from water being on the road. Best thing to do is slow down, best way when you drive in the rain,” Foster said.

As for the amount of rain Newberry County received, Foster said it all depends on where you were.

“The night before, we had two inches — Thursday, some areas were up to four inches. Over the two day period, probably had up to six inches of rain,” he said.

The Newberry County School District took precautions during the storm by dismissing early on Thursday, and having a delay on Friday.

“The Weather Service told us there was a strong system moving in, that would have hit at about the time school was getting out. The School District wanted to get them out before that system hit,” Foster said.

When all is said and done, Foster said Newberry County was blessed compared to other parts of the state.

“We did not have the wind damage Spartanburg, Laurens or lower Greenville had,” he said.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

