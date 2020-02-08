ANDERSON — The Newberry Wolves men’s basketball team suffered their third consecutive loss against Anderson Wednesday night, falling 81-78 on the road. With the loss, the Wolves fall to 11-10 (7-8 SAC) on the season.

The game got off to a quick start as Marshall Lange made the first basket of the game; however, conference scoring leader Quin Nottingham gave the Trojans the lead with his first three pointer of the contest. The teams continued to score early on as TJ Brown made two free throws followed by a Satchel Hester three. Lange then made his second jumper of the game to tie the score at six. Hester hit another three pointer to break the tie before Angelo Sales Jr. made two free throws. Nottingham hit another three pointer, but QuanDaveon McCollum and Sales made baskets to tie the score.

After Nottingham hit a jumper a short time later, Luke Gibson converted a three point play before another Hester three pointer. Gibson scored again to bring Newberry within two, but Crosby James made a three pointer to extend the lead back out. Later, Marcus Ford and Callan Low scored to make the score 24-21. Anderson scored twice more before a long pause in the action, Nottingham hit another three pointer to give the Trojans a double digit lead. Gibson and Jalen Johnson then hit three pointers to eventually pull the lead within six, before Johnson made another basket to cut the lead to four.

The last few minutes of the half saw the Wolves make a comeback. Nottingham and James scored to make the score 39-31, but Ford made a three pointer a short time later to pull within five. Ford ended the half with another three pointer to bring Newberry within 39-37 at the halftime break.

Nottingham continued his hot shooting to start the second half as he netted a three pointer to push the lead out to five. The Wolves pulled within one on multiple occasions as Lange and Brown scored layups, the latter making the score 44-43. Nottingham then scored again to push the lead back to three before Hester scored and the lead was 48-43. After Ford and Nottingham traded jumpers, McCollum made a three pointer to cut the lead to two.

Nottingham made consecutive three pointers to push the lead to eight, but Sales scored on a layup to cut it back to six. James then pushed the lead to ten with back to back layups, sparking a furious rally down the stretch from the Wolves. Brown hit a three pointer before Sales converted a three point play to slice the lead to four points. Shawn Benard made a free throw for the Trojans, but layups by Ford and Lange cut the lead to one point at the 9:23 mark.

The Wolves then briefly took the lead on a Ford layup, but Benard responded with a layup of his own to seize the lead back for Anderson. Five consecutive points by James stretched the lead back out to six points, but three combined points by Sales and Brown kept it a one possession game. The teams traded buckets before a layup by James and a three pointer by Nottingham gave the Trojans a ten point lead with less than two minutes to play.

Per usual, Newberry battled hard down the stretch, refusing to let go. Brown made a layup to cut the lead to eight, followed by a Benard free throw. Gibson then hit another three to cut the lead to six. After Anderson turned the ball over, Sales made a free throw to make the score 79-74. The Trojans then missed a shot, and Sales made two free throws to make it a one possession game with 11 seconds to play. Fittingly, Nottingham was then fouled and made two free throws to extend the lead to five, although Gibson made a shot at the buzzer to provide the final margin.

Sales led Newberry with a double double of 17 points and 13 rebounds. Ford was next with 14 points, while Gibson joined him in double figures with 13. Brown and Lange were the other two in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.