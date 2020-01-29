NEWBERRY — Newberry High School’s Diamond Davis wanted her last appearance in the Scott Gym against Mid-Carolina to be special.

Going into the third quarter, the senior already accumulated an impressive 16 points, as Newberry led by nine points.

Davis scored all of her team’s 12 points in the fourth quarter, as Newberry won 48-40 over the Lady Rebels.

Mid-Carolina led by three points after the first stanza, but Newberry would go on an 18-6 point run in the second quarter, for the 24-15 lead into the locker rooms.

Carissa Wicker led Mid-Carolina, scoring with 11 points. AC Clary and Katie Belle Barbour finished with eight points apiece.

Avari Suber scored five points, while Tia Goode contrubuted three points.

The Mid-Carolina scoring ended with the two points from Maddie Huffstetler and Amelia Shealy apiece. While Saniya Williams added a lone free-throw.

Along with Davis’ 28 points, Titana Garrison finished with eight points, and Stefani Gibson’s five points.

The trio of Nadia Marshall, Jahliah Coleman-Eigner and Tashari Heyward scored two points apiece, and Aaliyah Sanders contributed a free-throw.

Lady Rebel Katie Belle Barbour looks for an open teammate. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_LadyBDogs2.jpg Lady Rebel Katie Belle Barbour looks for an open teammate. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Diamond Davis makes her way down the court during the Newberry vs. Mid-Carolina game. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_LadyBDogs1.jpg Diamond Davis makes her way down the court during the Newberry vs. Mid-Carolina game. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer