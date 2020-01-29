NEWBERRY — Several special recognitions were made at Tuesday night’s Newberry City Council meeting.

Council recognized Fire Chief Keith Minick on his recent appointment as president of the South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association. The association transferred command from President Charlie King, of Oconee County, to Minick on Thursday, January 2. The ceremony was held at the Newberry Firehouse Conference Center.

Minick will serve an 18-month term as the 74th president of the association and the fifth from Newberry, Mayor Foster Senn said. Newberry has had more presidents of the association than any other municipality in the state.

“We’re really proud of you and appreciative of what you do,” Senn said.

Also recognized Tuesday was the city’s Public Works department. Council recognized Public Works Director Mac Bartley on behalf of his department for receiving recognition from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District.

The U.S. Army Corps extended their appreciation to Bartley for the outstanding performance of the non-Federal sponsor’s Operation and Maintenance responsibilities and cooperation with the District’s Inspection of Completed Works Program. They said the Scotts Creek Small Flood Control Project was a model of how commitment to regular and storm-related maintenance could continue to ensure the integrity of the project.

City Manager Matt DeWitt said each year when the corps came to visit, they are impressed with Bartley’s team’s work to maintain the Scott’s Creek channel widening project, that began in 1988.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the work Mac does all around the city each and every day,” DeWitt.

Bartley credited the success of the project to his team in Public Works.

As an update for council, Assistant Utility Director David Eldridge spoke on the fiber rollout within the city limits. Eldridge said an extra installation crew had come in to help, moving the project along at a rapid rate and that Zone Three was expected to be released for installation to the service provider by the end of February. This zone covers the West End area of Newberry, he said. With Zone Three at an estimated 35-40 percent completed, Eldridge said they believe that Zone Four will be completed in the estimated time frame of April originally given to council. Zone Four will complete the city’s fiber build out.

New Business

Under new business, council heard from Steve Coleman on the MODELS Academy program, through Piedmont Technical College. The program addresses the social, academic, career and cultural development of African American males in elementary, middle and high school students. Coleman told council that the group served five counties to include Greenwood, Abbeville, McCormick, Newberry and Saluda and had 337 students in the program, serving 22 schools. However, they currently did not serve Newberry County schools.

Senn said Newberry had many youth programs and this could be something to add to the area, as well as another benefit for local youth.

Councilman LeMont Glasgow made a motion, seconded by Councilman David Force, that the city support MODELS Academy and meet with Coleman at a later date to see what they could do to get the program off the ground in Newberry.

Also under new business, council approved first reading of amend an ordinance to provide for amendments to the revenue and expenditure appropriations in the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget.

Dewitt said each year when city staff put the budget proposal together, they took their best shot at what they could predict for the coming year. However, this year a few things needed to be updated mid-year to complete everything the city had set out to do.

These changes include the addition of restrooms to both Wise Street and Marion Davis Parks. DeWitt said while the restroom at Wise Street park was originally anticipated, the one at Marion Davis Park was inaccessible to visitors and needed to be brought to ground level. Both projects are expected to be completed within the current fiscal year.

Other projects included funds for the Planning and Development department for a new property maintenance program, as the current program became obsolete unexpectedly. Also in that department, came the upfront cost for the work in the West End area to dilapidated housing. While the city is only responsible for a 10 percent match, they were asked to cover the upfront cost — which will be reimbursed, DeWitt said.

In the recreation complex fund, amendments are needed to carryover costs from the last fiscal year that were not completed. The funding, DeWitt said, will be coming from the Capital Project Sales Tax; however, funding needed to be allotted in the appropriate fiscal year.

Under utilities, DeWitt said with the accelerated completion date of the fiber roll out project, amendments were needed to the current budget, along with the project, to complete the substation ties down Wilson Road, eliminating the city’s rental of the Duke substation. Water and Sewer lines are also planned to be replaced on King, Queen and Divine Streets, DeWitt said as the County Transportation Committee will not repave the areas until the lines are replaced.

Other changes included additional legal fees due to an ongoing contractual issue with Piedmont Municipal Power Association (PMPA).

Lastly, a public restroom is planned for City Hall, DeWitt said, as well as a few minor changes like the addition of plexiglass to the customer service counter. One of the building’s current restrooms will be changed to a family restroom and more access will be limited to the building’s hallways.

“We have a lot of open access here at City Hall, whereas most City Halls are not as free to access,” he said. “We want to make sure our employees feel secure and safe when they come to work each day and we’ll be making a few minor changes to provide for that comfort for them over time, while remaining accessible to our residents.”

Motion was made by Councilman David DuBose and seconded by Glasgow for first reading to amend the ordinance.

