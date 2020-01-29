The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District (NSWCD) is once again looking for affiliate members that want to make an impact on their community’s natural resource health. Through the Affiliate Membership program, NSWCD offers individuals and businesses the opportunity to be more hands on with conservation activities.

Through an affiliate membership fee starting at $50 for individuals and $100 for businesses, the Conservation District offers different opportunities for the community to play a more active role in the programs and outreach we offer. Through this donation, members will receive advance notice and discounted early registration for our programs throughout the year.

Programs include Movie Night on the Farm, Rain Barrel Workshop, Local Working Group meetings and NSWCD annual summer camp for kids in Newberry County, Camp Conservation.

Members will also receive discount on services like soil sampling and equipment rentals the District offers. This year, NSWCD is proud to offer a Prescribed Fire Trailer to landowners, to help with the reduction of fuels on the forest floor, and as an Affiliate Member, businesses and individuals get a discount on the rental of this equipment throughout the burn season.

Donations through the Affiliate Membership program are tax deductible. Members also receive two tickets to the Affiliate Membership Banquet the District holds every year — to showcase its achievements and celebrate its success and support throughout the year.

For more information on the Affiliate Membership Program, contact NSWCD District Coordinator Joseph Berry at (803) 597-3160, through email at NewberrySoilAndWater@gmail.com or visit the website at www.NewberrySWCD.com.

Joseph Berry Contributing Columnist