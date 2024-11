WHITMIRE — The Whitmire varsity boys basketball team defeated Greenwood Christian 54-44.

“It was a hard fought contest as the game remained close until the end. I was proud of the effort of our guys. To start the game, our shooting was off; however, we remained patient and continued to work the ball and look for good shots. Eventually, the shots began to fall in the second half. Our record now stands at 8-8,” said Head Coach Andrew Bowers.