NEWBERRY — A capacity crowd filed into the Scott Gym Friday evening to see the boys teams of Mid-Carolina High School and Newberry High duel it out for 32 minutes.

And what a 32 minutes it was.

After both teams ended the first quarter deadlocked at seven points apiece, the Rebels’ Shelton Brooks and Darian Bookman combined to make all 11 second quarter free throws — they attempted to send Mid-Carolina into the break sporting a 27-16 advantage.

Newberry, though, came out firing on all cylinders as their 40-17 second half run propelled them to their 56-44 victory.

Owens and Chaplin each ended the evening with 16 points apiece.

Jackson Owens scored eight points for Mid-Carolina, while Madarrius Chaplin finished with four points.

Zay Chalmers led the Newberry scoring with 15 points, while Sonterrius Davis scored 11.

Meanwhile, Zach Chalmers (seven points), Tailyn Caldwell and Ray Wilmore (six apiece), Kijuan Crooks (five), KJ Robinson (four), while Zsyheim Epps ended the Newberry scoring with two points.

Rebel Shelton Brooks works to get past Bulldog Sonntarious Davis. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_BBulldogs1.jpg Rebel Shelton Brooks works to get past Bulldog Sonntarious Davis. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer The Rebels attempt to put pressure on the Bulldogs as they look for an open teammate. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_BBulldogs2.jpg The Rebels attempt to put pressure on the Bulldogs as they look for an open teammate. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer