Bulldogs top Clinton 66-53

NEWBERRY — Before some of the Newberry High School fans were even settled into their seats Friday evening at Clinton High, their Bulldogs were already behind 22-7 after the opening stanza.

Newberry’s 31-12 point run in the second quarter put the Bulldogs ahead for the rest of the evening. Their 66-53 victory improved their overall record to 7-5 and 2-1 in regional action.

Sonterrious Davis led the Newberry scoring with 14 points, while Zay Chalmers and Tailyn Caldwell each ended in double digits with 13 and 11 points respectively.

Zach Chalmers and Kyjuan Crooks each saw nine points.

Ray Wilmore scored four points, while Tykwon Davis and Ssyheim Epps scored three points apiece.

Newberry will host Mid-Carolina this coming Friday.