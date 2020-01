NEWBERRY — It was just one of those nights for the Newberry High Lady Bulldogs in Clinton on Friday. The Lady Red Devils took command of the game early in their 47-27 victory.

Titana Garrison scored 11 points for Newberry, followed by the eight points of Diamond Davis. Jahliah Coleman-Eigner dropped in four points, Nadia Marshall (three points), and the Newberry scoring was rounded out by the lone free-throw of Aaliyah Sanders, as Newberry drops to 7-6 on the season, 2-1.