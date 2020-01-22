LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Little Mountain Town Clerk Cindy Farr updated Little Mountain Town Council on the sewer line project that is in the works with the Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority.

The Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority is investigating running a sewer line along an existing utility right of way behind the buildings on Main Street from Depot Street to Pomaria Street.

The Community Center is going to tap on to the system, so Brent Richardson (NCWSA Manager) and Kevin Shealy (Shealy Plumbing) were trying to locate where the current tank is and where to best tap onto the new system.

“I talked to Brent and we went over how many commodes, sinks and all of that we had here. He wanted to know where the current tank was,” Farr said. “He was hoping it would be on Depot Street because it would be cheaper to do it that way. So I called Kevin and he was going to meet up with Brent because Kevin wasn’t sure either.”

Farr added that Richardson said Little Mountain was next on their list and anticipated for things to start soon (weather permitting).

Other business:

• There are now two employees working at the Little Mountain Library. A grand opening for the library will be January 25 at noon.

• Councilman Steve White gave an update on estimates for storage buildings. White reported an estimate from Advanced Product Designs located in Rock Hill came in about a $500 difference than MPI. White added that Advanced Product Designs wanted half of the money down before they would even start — $9,530 is what MPI quoted. White will also be reaching out to Prosperity Town Administrator Karen Livingston to see if she could give any advice/help with sidewalks grants. Along with reaching out to Livingston, Councilman Marty Frick will be reaching out to Reginald Simmons, a representative from Central Midlands, who will be assisting Council in applying for a grant to repair and improvement sidewalks in town.

• A motion was made by Frick and seconded by Councilman Charles Shealy to allow MPI five additional days of work to remove large debris, etc. throughout Reunion Park.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com