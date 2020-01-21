NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s basketball team fell at home to Carson-Newman 59-78.

After losing the opening tip, the Wolves were able to stop the Lady Eagles opening possession with a block from red-shirt freshman Erika Wiseley, which led to Newberry scoring first with a jumper by junior Kelsey Brett. During the next Carson-Newman possession, the Lady Eagles came back down the court and a three by Madison Bunch gave them the 3-2 advantage. Carson-Newman then went on an 8-0 run to take an 11-2 lead, before Newberry scored their next bucket. After being held scoreless for the next five minutes, junior Keli Romas ended the drought with a three. Another three by Romas got the Wolves only being down 11-8, to make it a three point game. In the final three minutes of play, the Lady Eagles outscored the Wolves 5-2 — to make it 16-10 at the end of one.

Newberry started off the second on the right foot with a four-point swing. Jumpers by Romas and freshman Courtney Virgo got the score to 16-14, for a two point game. Carson-Newman then went on a 10-0 run in a four minute span to re-extend their lead to 26-14, Newberry did not score in that time frame. Romas ended that stretch by making another three to bring it back down to single-digits, with a nine point difference. Kayla Marosites of the Lady Eagles put their lead back to double-digits with a jumper. In the final four minutes of action, Carson-Newman outscored Newberry by a 9-6 margin to find the Wolves down 37-23 at the end.

Carson-Newman came out of the break by scoring the first four points of the half, to extend the advantage to 41-23. Nearly three minutes of play went by before the Wolves scored their first points, which was a jumper by junior Dragana Petkovska. The next three minutes consisted of each side scoring four points, to make the score 45-29 with almost five minutes left in the third. Newberry managed to go on a mini 4-0 run and force Carson-Newman to call timeout with 2:31 left in the quarter. In that final remaining time, the Lady Eagles slightly outscored the Wolves 7-6 to make it 52-39 heading into the fourth.

Less than a minutes into the quarter, Newberry got a big three from Virgo to get themselves within ten points. After almost two minutes of no scoring, each side would trade-off buckets for the next two minutes to make it 67-50.

Newberry fell off slight where they allowed the Lady Eagles to go on a 6-0 run. In the final three minutes of the game, the Wolves could not string together a big run, despite outscoring the Lady Eagles by a margin of 9-7.