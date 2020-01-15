NEWBERRY — The Woodruff High boys’ basketball team never saw the lower end of the scoreboard Friday evening at home, as they opened up regional play with a 67-55 victory over Newberry.

Trailing by seven points after the first stanza, 23-16, Newberry found themselves trailing by at least 12 points after each of the final three stanzas of play.

Sontevious Davis led the Newberry scoring with 13 points.

Zach Chalmers finished with nine points, while Ahmorhae Wilmore scored eight points.

Tailyn Caldwell, Zay Chalmers, Kiyhuan Crooks, and Tykwon Davis finished with five points apiece.

Zsyheim Epps finished with three points, while Josh Stewart scored two points for Newberry.