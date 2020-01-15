The renovation of our beautiful Newberry Opera House was completed 21 years ago. People in the community knew this was just the beginning. In 2004, armed with their love of Newberry and a desire for our town to grow and prosper, a group of ladies organized The Newberry Opera House Guild.

We were formed for the purpose of raising funds for The Opera House. Little did they know at the time, they would create an extended “family” that would endure to present day. Through working together on various fundraisers, Guild members become friends with the goal of bringing attention to the fabulous entertainment that The Opera House offers, as well as the close-knit community it encourages. As the current president of the Guild, I have come to appreciate the dedication and comradery to belonging to such as special group given the demands of time and family that impacts us all.

In the last 20+ years the Guild has been involved in Opera House and City of Newberry events, while also creating our own projects to raise money for the Opera House. This past year we held a successful Derby Party, coinciding with The Kentucky Derby — with everyone dressed for the part. We also held our very popular Luau, and of course our annual Oyster Roast, featuring South Carolina’s Bowens Island oysters. This year we are continuing our fundraising efforts with multiple projects in the works, and will again end the year with the Oyster Roast, a favorite among many!

Several years ago, we received approval from the State of South Carolina to hold “50/50” Raffles. With the “50/50” Raffle, you buy a ticket and when the raffle is complete, the winner will receive half of the money raised (after expenses). You can purchase raffle tickets online and at the box office. Guild members also sell raffle tickets at events and at Opera House shows.

The Guild sponsors an annual Oyster Roast every November at Waldrop Farm in Newberry. Folks come from all-over to attend this loved event! We have some serious oyster lovers at this event. They come armed with their own gloves and engraved oyster knives! The oysters are hand-harvested, succulent oysters from Bowens Island, near Charleston, S.C. We also have appetizers and desserts that our Guild members provide, as well as beer and wine. For those that don’t love oysters, we have an alternate menu available.

The Opera House Guild has nearly 100 members now (including some gentlemen members). We are always looking for members to join our family and help with our mission. If you are interested in being part of a group that enjoys working together to make Newberry a great place to live, if you want to meet friends that care for each other and their community, we urge you to become a member of The Newberry Opera House Guild. We meet the first Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at The Newberry Opera House.

Newberry Opera House Guild Mission Statement: Building a thriving performing arts center through fundraising and education.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_IMG_6992_edited-1.jpg