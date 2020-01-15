NEWBERRY — After losing their first nine region games last season, the Newberry High Lady Bulldogs were in hopes of starting off their final regional year in 3-A for at least two years on a positive note.

But a road trip to sixth-ranked Woodruff on Friday did not seem too promising.

A Lady Wolverine team that was easily taller and broader than their opponents though fell one-point short as Newberry won 64-63, after trailing throughout most of the game.

Trailing by five points after each of the first two quarters, Newberry went into the final stanza trailing 49-41.

Going to the charity stripe only nine times in the first half — converting twice — Newberry went to the charity stripe got sent there 18 times in the second half, thanks to 16 Woodruff fouls, including having three of their starters fouling out.

The Lady Bulldogs converted 10 of these shots though, as they also won the three-point category in the fourth quarter, six-to-one.

Diamond Davis had an evening-high 23 points, which included scoring 10 points in the final quarter.

Nadia Marshall scored all 14 of her points in the first half, while Stefani Gibson finished the evening with 13 points.

Titanna Garrison contributed nine points, while Jahlia Coleman-Eigner and Tashari Hayward each scored two points.