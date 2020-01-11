WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines varsity basketball team traveled to Dixie Tuesday night for a region match-up, but were unable to steal the road win, falling 43-25.

“The Lady Wolverines had a hard time taking care of the ball in the first half and it led to too many extra possessions for Dixie and put us in a hole that we were unable to dig out of. We played hard and did a good job of finding open looks, but were unable to hit the shots we were getting,” said Head Coach Chaz Adams.

The Lady Wolverines were led in scoring by Alexus Sanders with seven points. Raegan Kendrick added six, Leanna Eison and Ashelyn King three, Harleigh McLaren, Jordyn Brooks, and Samantha Strubeck two.

The Lady Wolverines were led in rebounding by Ashelyn King with eight. Raegan Kendrick and Harleigh McLaren added four, Janiyah Epps three, Alexus Sanders two and Leanna Eison and Kadence Guinn one.

Whitmire as a team had seven steals, four assists and six blocks.