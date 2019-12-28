WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines varsity basketball team took the long trip to Tamassee-Salem to take on the Lady Eagles of Next School Eagle Ridge and were able to play one of their best games of the season to get the 41-19 win.

“The girls played hard and did a really good job on the defensive end to make it difficult on the Lady Eagles. I thought we did a really good job of playing with active hands and getting deflections on a lot of the passes from NSER,” said Head Coach Chaz Adams.

Whitmire was led in scoring by Alexus Sanders and Leanna Eison, both netted 12 points on the evening. Raegan Kendrick added nine; Jordyn Brooks, Janiyah Epps, Savannah Johnson and Ashelyn King all added two.

Ashelyn King led the team in rebounding with 12. Raegan Kendrick added six; Harleigh McLaren, Janiyah Epps, and Leanna Eison five; Michelle Ruff four; Samantha Strubeck, Alexus Sanders, and Kadence Guinn three; Jordyn Brooks two.

The Lady Wolverines, as a team, had 17 steals and 11 assists.

The Wolverines have a break until January 3, when they will host Calhoun Falls with the girls game beginning at 6:00 p.m.