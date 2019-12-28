PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School Rebels started Christmas break off with success on the hardwood and wrestling mat. Over the weekend the girls varsity basketball placed second in the Pelion Holiday Tournament, while the boys varsity team placed first in the same tournament. The boys defeated Augusta Christian by a score of 60-52 giving the Rebels an overall 9-5 record.

While the basketball teams were playing well on the hardwood, the wrestling team took part in the Demon Classic Individual Tournament at Lugoff-Elgin High School. The team as a whole placed 15th out of 31 teams. It is a seven place jump from their finish as a team last year in that tournament. The Rebels also had two wrestlers place in the tournament with Ken Jamison finishing fourth in the 170 pound weight class and Zach Hornsby placing in fifth in the 195 pound weight class.

