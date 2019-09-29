WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines girls varsity tennis team hosted the Capitals of Columbia Thursday night in an attempt to win back to back Region 3–AA titles and did it by sweeping all five singles matches and winning the #2 doubles match by a score of 6-0.

“The girls played great and had a really good week of tennis which is exciting as we move closer to the postseason. I am very proud of these young girls as the win takes their record to 11-2 on the season and undefeated in the region. Makaylee Nelson also got in on the action playing a singles match and showing improvement from the beginning of the season,” said Head Coach Chaz Adams.

The results of the match are as follows:

#1 Singles: Kimberly Kendrick (W) d. T. Nolan (C) – 6-0, 6-1

#2 Singles: Raegan Kendrick (W) d. T. Belton (C) – 6-1, 6-0

#3 Singles: Barrett Martin (W) d. J. House (C) – 6-0, 6-0

#4 Singles: Mikhail Moss-Jenkins (W) d. Z. Swinson (C) – 6-1, 6-4

#5 Singles: Ashley Felker (W) d. Y. Brown (C) – 6-0, 6-3

#2 Doubles: Keri Lawson/Olivia Martin won via forfeit.

The Lady Wolverines also traveled to Abbeville Tuesday night to take on the Lady Panthers of Abbeville — the Lady Wolverines took the 5-2 defeat to take their record to 10-2 on the season.

“The girls played really well and had some nice rallies throughout all of their matches, but came up just short. I am proud of the effort and fight that the girls put forward throughout the match. Congratulations to Barrett Martin on her singles win and Kimberly and Raegan Kendrick on their doubles win. Hanna Wagner also won in a doubles match playing with Ashley Felker. The doubles teams of Emmie Tobias/Isabella Gilliam and Mak Lominick/Makenna Moss-Jenkins also got some good experience playing against another team, but were unable to come out victorious,” Adams said.

The results of the match are as follows:

#1 Singles: S.B. Ferguson (A) d. Kimberly Kendrick (W) – 6-0, 6-0

#2 Singles: S. McCurry (A) d. Raegan Kendrick (W) – 6-1, 6-4

#3 Singles: Barrett Martin (W) d. Lilly Smith (A) – 6-1, 6-2

#4 Singles: A.B. Smith (A) d. Mikhail Moss-Jenkins (W) – 6-0, 6-1

#5 Singles: A. Gordon (A) d. Ashley Felker (W) – 6-0, 6-3

#1 Doubles: Kimberly/Raegan Kendrick (W) d. C. Hughes/B. Ricketts (A) – 8-2

#2 Doubles: A. McCurry/B. New (A) d. Keri Lawson/Olivia Martin (W) – 3-6, 6-4, 11-9