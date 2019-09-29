NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves men’s soccer team beat Mount Olive 1-0 Wednesday evening at Smith Road Complex.

Near the midfield, junior Andrew Gallagher was able to steal the ball and gain control for Newberry. The Irmo native blazed down the middle of the pitch to set himself up for a shot. Before he could get a shot off, a three-way collision between Gallagher, a defender, and the keeper had the ball deflecting away. Senior Daniel Reyes capitalize on the play by collecting the loose ball and shot it into a wide open net, giving the Wolves a 1-0 lead at the 36th minute.

In the first half both sides were evenly matched and could not get much offense going early on. Both teams had one shot in the first ten minutes before a lot of back and forth play.

After a slow first half, Newberry tried at to the offense going quickly. In the first five minutes the Wolves had three corner attempts and two headers, with one just going right of the net. Newberry had two other chances later in the half to increase their lead but a shot wide and an offsides foiled the attempts.

In final 15 minutes, the Trojans had five different opportunities to tie the match with nothing finding the back of the net.

Courtesy photo