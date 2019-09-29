MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The Newberry women’s soccer team match against Mount Olive ended in 0-0 draw on Wednesday night at Amon Field.

At the start of the second period, Newberry decided to make a goalie change. Sophomore Delaney Hood was called upon to defend the net. In her 65 minutes of play, she tied her career-high in saves with six. This makes back to back matches she has appeared in to record six saves.

Both teams were close to evenly matched in the first half. The Trojans had an early shot a little over four minutes into the match but went wide. Each team traded possessions and shots with neither side finding the back of the net. Newberry closed out the first half with a few late shots but none successful.

The Wolves in the second half have tried to get their offense going quickly by peppering the Trojans keeper. None of shots were able to get by as the score would stay at nil-nil. Mount Olive kept Newberry’s offense at bay for almost the next 20 minutes. Before the end of the second half, the Wolves got off five more shots in a four minute span.

In overtime each team was able to get off a few shots that were either saved or blocked before the match ended.

