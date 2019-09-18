BATESBURG-LEESVILLE — The Mid-Carolina Rebels fell to Batesburg-Leesville High School Monday night by a score of 47-20 — the game was postponed to Monday due to inclement weather.

The Panthers would take an early lead in the first quarter with the score 7-0. A field goal by Drew Dominick would put the Rebels on the board for the night, still trailing the Panthers 7-3.

With four minutes remaining before halftime, the Rebels found the end zone for the first time during the contest, bringing the score to 10-7 heading into the locker room. At the half, the Rebels led 13-7.

Returning from halftime, the Panthers regained the lead, the score was now 14-13 — the Panthers would further extend their lead with another touchdown, the score 21-13.

In an attempt to even up the score, the Rebels added their final touchdown of the night, bringing the score to 21-20 with three minutes left in the third quarter.

The Panthers would add four more touchdowns to the board during the contest resulting in the Panther’s 47-20 victory.

The Rebels will be on the road again this week as they take on Ninety Six High School

