NEWBERRY — The men’s and women’s tennis team got the 2019-20 season started off on the right foot, defeating USC Sumter in their season opener at the Oakland Tennis Center. The men’s defeating the Fire Ants 5-4 and 5-2, while the women’s team took decisions by 4-0 and 5-0 final counts.

Enrico Hass, Edison Amarzumjan and Lawrence Friedland won both of their singles matches to push the Wolves to victory. Hass, a sophomore from Freiburg, Germany helped spark the Wolves with momentum in both of his matches. Amarzumjan looks to have another dominant year as he was selected as the 2019 South Atlantic Conference Tennis Player of the Year. The senior standout finished last year with a 21-3 record and was nearly perfect in conference play winning nine out of 10 matches.

The women’s team had an exceptional team performance as they swept the contest against the Fire Ants. The Wolves only allowed one point in all of the matches, with strong performances from sophomore teammate’s Lucy Spice and Madison Conwell.

Men’s Doubles First Match Results

1. Edison Amarzumjan/Enrico Hass (Newberry) def. Paladies/Rodrigues (USC Sumter) 6-4

2. Lawerence Friedland/Luca Kirchhoff (Newberry) def. LaiSan/Romero (USC Sumter) 6-1

3. Stevanovic/Zancheta (USC Sumter) over Adam Black/ Luke Layton (Newberry) 6-1

2nd Match

1. Edison Amarzumjan/Enrico Hass (Newberry) def. Paladies/Rodrigues (USC Sumter) 8-2

2. Lawerence Friedland/Luca Kirchhoff (Newberry) def. Romero/Rojac (USC Sumter) 8-2

3. LaiSan/Cruz (USC Sumter) def. Adam Black/Luke Layton (Newberry) 8-7

Women’s Doubles Results

1.Lucy Spice/Madison Conwell (Newberry) def. Beasley/Shupins (USC Sumter) 8-0

2. Rebecca Gibbons/Meredith Ware (Newberry) def. Rud/Gamble (USC Sumter) 8-0

Men’s Singles First Match Results

1. Edison Amarzumjan (Newberry) def. Zancheta (USC Sumter) 6-2, 6-3

2. Enrico Hass (Newberry) def. Rocard (USC Sumter) 6-3, 6-0

3. Romero (USC Sumter) over Luca Kirchhoff (Newberry) 6-3, 6-2

4. Lawerence Friedland (Newberry) def. Sion (USC Sumter) 6-3, 6-4

5. Mahomey (Sumter) over Luke Layton (Newberry) RET

6. Stevanovic (Sumter) over Adam Black (Newberry) 6-2, 6-3

2nd Match

1. Edison Amarzumjan (Newberry) def. Rojas (USC Sumter) 7-6, 7-6

2. Enrico Hass (Newberry) def. Rodrigues (USC Sumter) 6-1, 6-1

3. Luca Kirchhoff (Newberry) def. Rocard (USC Sumter ) 6-2, 2-6, 6-4

4. Lawerence Friedland (Newberry) def. Paladines (Sumter) 6-1, 6-3

5. Luke Layton (Newberry) def. LaiSan (USC Sumter) 6-4, 6-2

6. Cruz (Sumter) def. Adam Black (Newberry) 6-2, 6-0

Women’s Singles First Match Results

1. Lucia Davilla (Newberry) def. Beasley (USC Sumter) 6-0, 6-0

2. Madison Conwell (Newberry) def. Gamble (USC Sumter) 6-0, 6-0

3. Rebecca Gibbons (Newberry) def. Shupins (USC Sumter) 6-0, 6-0

4. Meredith Ware (Newberry) def. Rud (USC Sumter) 6-0, 6-0

2nd Match

1. Lucy Spice (Newberry) def. Beasley (USC Sumter) 6-0, 3-1 (Reb)

2. Madison Conwell (Newberry) def. Gamble (USC Sumter) 6-0, 6-0

3. Rebecca Gibbons (Newberry) def. Shupins (USC Sumter) 6-2, 6-0

4. Meredith Ware (Newberry) def. Rud (USC Sumter) 6-0, 6-0

The Wolves look to continue their success as they head to Sumter, S.C at the ITA Southeast Regional. The Regional Tournament will begin on Thursday, September 26.

Both the men’s and women’s tennis teams started the 2019-20 season off with wins against USC Sumter with the men taking the win 5-4 and 5-2 and the women taking the decision by 4-0 and 5-0 final counts. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Tennis2019-1-.jpg Both the men’s and women’s tennis teams started the 2019-20 season off with wins against USC Sumter with the men taking the win 5-4 and 5-2 and the women taking the decision by 4-0 and 5-0 final counts. Courtesy photo