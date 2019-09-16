NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves men’s soccer team suffered its first loss of young season to the Bearcats of Lander with a 3-0 decision Wednesday night at Van Taylor Stadium.

Both sides showed strong defense with neither side willing to give up any shots. Lander managed to find an opportunity to attack at the 37th minute. The Bearcats broke through the stingy defense for the first goal of the match off a corner kick. Harry Bircumshaw crossed the ball from the left corner to teammate Alistair Danjon who shot it on the right side to hit the back of the net.

Less than eight minutes into the second half, the Bearcats punch their second goal of the match. The goal was a header that came after a cross from a free kick. Lander finished the match with one last goal almost 12 minutes later, with a ball lofted over the keeper to make the score 3-0.

The Bearcats out shot the Wolves by a total of 15-9 and placed 10 of their shots on frame. Three of Newberry’s shots forced saves by the Lander keeper.

Even though giving up three goals, reigning AstroTurf Defensive Player of the Week freshman Leroy Zeller still finished the game with seven saves.

Newberry’s best chance at a goal came in the 81st minute when sophomore Troy Paul had a shot from 18 yards out that struck the post. Lander’s keeper was unable to secure the ball as it popped two feet out in front of him. A small skirmish occurred in the battle for the ball, ending with a shot by Newberry that went wide.

The Wolves open up league play on the road against Anderson next Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.

The Bearcats out shot the Wolves by a total of 15-9 and placed 10 of their shots on frame. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_SoccerMenLander.jpg The Bearcats out shot the Wolves by a total of 15-9 and placed 10 of their shots on frame. Courtesy photo