HARTSVILLE — Newberry opened the 2019 season on the road Saturday afternoon, coming away with a 4-2 win over South Atlantic Conference Carolinas foe Coker.

Playing for the first time in a new four-quarter, 60-minute format, Newberry’s (1-0, 1-0 South Atlantic Conference Carolinas) equalizing goal in the dying moments of the second quarter changed the game and set the stage for Newberry’s second-half offensive outburst.

Farai Kowonde, a junior standout from South Africa, earned a corner with 15 seconds left in the period and the Cobras (0-1, 0-1 South Atlantic Conference Carolinas) leading 1-0 as her shot was deflected out of bounds. The Wolves battled hard, forcing five additional penalty corners before the half drew to a close with constant, persistent offensive pressure. Alyssa Kessler collected a bouncing ball from Brady Keeler and slotted a lofted shot past the Cobras’ keeper, giving the Wolves a game-tying goal and the momentum to dominate the second half.

Head Coach Hannah Dave stressed the importance of winning battles in penalty corner situations to her team in preseason practice, something that paid dividends in the critical second-quarter stretch. “

We talked about being more dangerous in the box this year,” she said, “including being very scrappy and being the first to the ball.”

“We knew that it would be crucial to make adjustments in the second half and execute them,” she continued. “We were able to make those adjustments and take advantage of the opportunities that they brought.”

The Wolves made adjustments and came out flying the second half, barley allowing the Cobras to cross the midfield line. The Wolves were able to win several more penalty corners throughout the game, finishing the afternoon with 17, and took advantage of an early third quarter opportunity to take a 2-1 lead. Midfielder Chantel Gauthier was able to score her second collegiate goal as she received a pass from Gabrielle Bazemore and pushed it passed the keeper.

Bazemore also assisted on Newberry’s third goal, this time finding Kristyna Oyola in the 53rd minute. Barely 40 seconds later, Kessler found the back of the net for a second time after a beautiful sequence by the offense to stretch Newberry’s lead to 4-1. Keeler and Lee exchanged a give-and-go combination which put them in the final third. Lee was able to pick out Kessler with a pass which was settled and finished inside the box.

Consistent pressure from Haley Smith, Mariah Lee, and Kawonde led to the Cobras’ defense giving the ball up in their own half during much of the third and fourth quarters. The constant pressure to the back line allowed the Wolves to penetrate the defense quickly.

Lee had help from her solid defenders throughout the game, including Erin Robbins who had several crucial stops in the back. The defenders held a good defensive shape and stayed connected throughout the second half, disrupting the Cobras from establishing possession.

A late penalty corner allowed the Cobras to score a cosmetic goal in the final minute but could get no closer as the Wolves closed out the impressive season-opening win. The Cobras had taken an early 1-0 lead with a fifth-minute counterattack goal as forward Amelia Gajewski found herself with the ball in a three-on-one situation against sophomore goalie Grace Lee. Gajewski was able to slide a pass to Britt Kabo who found herself with an open net.

The Wolves out shot the Cobras 17-4, taking advantage of numerous chances on penalty corners in the dominant performance.

With Sunday’s game at Mount Olive postponed due to Hurrican Dorian, Newberry’s next contest takes place at Queens on Sept. 15 at 2:00 p.m.

Courtesy photo