NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy middle school team lost to Cambridge Academy on Friday night 46-6. Coach Doyle Waites said despite the loss he is very proud of his young team as this is the first football game most of the Eagle players have ever played in.

Wyatt Wilson made the lone touchdown for Newberry.

Wyatt Wilson (holding the ball) made the lone touchdown for the Eagles last week. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Middle-Football-1.jpg Wyatt Wilson (holding the ball) made the lone touchdown for the Eagles last week. City Pitts | The Newberry Observer