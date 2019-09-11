DUE WEST — The Newberry men’s and women’s cross country teams had a successful opener Friday afternoon at the Due West Invitational hosted by Erskine College.

The men finished second in the team standings with 31 points and posted three finishers in the top ten. Emmanuel (Ga.) won the meet with 19 points and Erskine finished third with 56 points.

Carlos Hernandez was the top finisher on the male side, finishing sixth in a time of 30:53.86 for the eight kilometer course. Chandler Stanley and Jorge Hernandez were right behind him in seventh and eighth place with times of 30:58.23 and 30:59.13. Shelton Reynolds and James Gibson also turned in scoring performances for the Wolves. Reynolds finished 14th with a time of 32:47.35 and Gibson finished 18th with a time of 35:01.41.

The women finished fourth in the team standings with 97 points. Columbia College won the meet with 30 points, Erskine finished second with 36 points, and Emmanuel (Ga.) finished third with 71 points.

The top finisher was Miranda Kirkley, who finished 14th with a time of 24:41.18 for the five kilometer course. Other scorers included Anne Bouwkamp, who finished 16th in a time of 25:27.99, Kenia Smith, who finished 21st with a time of 25:54.21, Abigail Bergholm finished 29th with a time of 29:34.87, and Tashayna Flinch, who finished 30th in a time of 29:38.37.

The teams will look to continue their strong start to the season at the Bulldog Stampede hosted by Wingate University on September 21.

