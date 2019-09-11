NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy celebrated homecoming last Friday night with a victory over Cambridge Academy, 38-18.

The Eagles started the scoring early in the first quarter with a touchdown pass from Payton Gardner to Dustin Hendrix. Zach May ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead. The Cougars answered with two touchdowns to close out the opening period.

The score was 12-8 after Cambridge failed on both extra point attempts. Newberry took control of the game in the second quarter as May broke free on a 29-yard touchdown run. He also ran in the two-point conversion for a 16-12 lead. Ben Lindsay followed up for the Eagles with a 53-yard punt return for a touchdown. The score at the half was 22- 12.

Wade Baker got things started for the Eagles in the second half with an interception that led to another long touchdown run for May. Ian Roberts ran in the two-point conversion and Newberry took command 30-12. May scored his third touchdown in the fourth quarter, finishing with 141 yards on 22 carries. May also recorded six tackles. Gardner was 10 of 20 attempts with 131 yards and a touchdown. He had five tackles on the defensive side of the ball. Lindsay finished with 69 yards receiving, 53 return yards and a touchdown. Lindsay had an interception and a fumble recovery on defense.

Will Nobles was credited with five tackles (three for a loss) and a sack. Austin DeHart also had multiple tackles for loss on the night.

Newberry Academy travels to Northside Christian for its next match-up on Friday, September 13.

Ben Lindsay Fights for a reception.