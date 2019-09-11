LAURENS — The Clinton-Laurens-Newberry Tennis Association held its Annual Mixed Doubles Round Robin Tournament on Saturday, August 31 at Laurens City Park. Nineteen players competed in the event.

The results are as follows:

Women 3.0 Division:

First Place: Lynda Mills (Clinton), and Second Place: Jeanne Hiller (Greenwood)

Women 3.5 Division:

First Place: Joanne Moore (Greenwood), and Second Place: Dionne Tavenner (Laurens)

Men 3.0 Division:

First Place: Ron Dove (Clinton) and Second Place: Patrick Casey (Newberry)

Men 3.5 Division:

First Place: Danny Gaultier (Greenwood), and Second Place: Reiny Koschel (Ware Shoals).

The CLNTA’s next tournament will be its Ninth Annual Mac Harrison Memorial Round Robin Doubles Tournament in Newberry at the Oakland Tennis Center, Saturday, May 30.

For more information, contact Martha J. Wilder, 864-340-1888, mbjwilder@gmail.com or Facebook under Clinton-Laurens-Newberry Tennis Association.