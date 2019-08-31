WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines varsity tennis team hosted the Lady Cyclones of Chester Thursday evening — in their third match of the week — and were able to sweep the week to start the season 3-0.

“The girls played a great match and notched wins at all five singles positions and the number two doubles spot,” said Head Coach Chaz Adams.

The results of the match are as follows:

#1 Singles: Kimberly Kendrick (W) d. A. Hardin (C) – 6-1, 6-1

#2 Singles: Raegan Kendrick (W) d. O. Sanders (C) – 6-1, 6-1

#3 Singles: Barrett Martin (W) d. D. Head (C) – 6-0, 6-0

#4 Singles: Mikhail Moss-Jenkins (W) d. J. Sims (C) – 6-0, 6-1

#5 Singles: Ashley Felker won by forfeit.

#2 Doubles: Keri Lawson/Olivia Martin (W) d. K. Reid/T. Dixon (C) – 6-0, 6-0

The Lady Wolverines next match will be at Eau Claire on Wednesday, September 4 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Lady Wolverines also traveled to take on the 3A Lady Bulldogs of Newberry Tuesday evening and were able to bring home the 4-2 victory.

“The girls played a really good match and were able to secure victories in three singles matches and the number two doubles match. I am really excited about the fight that I saw in the matches because we were down in a couple matches to begin before making adjustments and coming back to win,” Adams said.

The results of the match are as follows:

#1 Singles: E. Yi (N) d. Kimberly Kendrick (W) – 6-4, 6-0

#2 Singles: A. Yi (N) d. Raegan Kendrick (W) – 6-2, 6-3

#3 Singles: Barrett Martin (W) d. K. Long (N) – 6-3, 6-1

#4 Singles: Mikhail Moss-Jenkins (W) d. L. Mohler (N) – 6-3, 6-0

#5 Singles: Ashley Felker (W) d. K. Laprise (N) – 6-0, 6-1

#2 Doubles: Keri Lawson/Olivia Martin won by forfeit.