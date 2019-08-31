Cruise-In held at Little Mountain Antiques

Courtesy of Zeb Reid Jerry Alewine’s 1965 Chevrolet Corvair. - Courtesy of Zeb Reid Tracen Brannon’s 1972 Bronco. - Courtesy of Zeb Reid The Detail Shop (Prosperity) gift certificate winner Mary Jane Lindler. - Courtesy of Zeb Reid Thilippe Hochadel’s Ford Mutt M151 A1 (1969). - - Courtesy of Zeb Reid The Detail Shop (Prosperity) gift certificate winner Jimmy Martin. - - Courtesy of Zeb Reid Tracen Brannon - Little Mountain Antiques Gift Basket and 50/50 Winner (Tracen’s son is pictured). - - Courtesy of Zeb Reid Zeb Reid’s 45th Anniversary Mustang-2010 GT. - - Courtesy of Zeb Reid Andy Metts’ 1955 Ford F100. - - Courtesy of Zeb Reid Paul Sutton’s 1934 Ford Coupe. - - Courtesy of Zeb Reid Harry Cromer’s 1965 Ford Mustang. - - Courtesy of Zeb Reid Harry Cromer and Family. - - Courtesy of Zeb Reid Roger Long’s 1968 Camaro. - - Courtesy of Zeb Reid Todd and Abigail Holland’s 1985 Jeep. - -

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Saturday’s late evening storm could not keep the Midlands South Carolina Muscle and Classic Car Group from having their regularly scheduled Cruise-In at Little Mountain Antiques.

“Special Thanks to Karen Quinn, store owner, for her continued support of our group. Karen gave 20 percent discount coupons to all Midlands S.C. Muscle & Classic Car Group Members in attendance. Also, thank you to the Detail Shop (Prosperity) for the $25 gift certificates,” said Zeb Reid, president of Midlands South Carolina Muscle and Classic Car Group.

There were over thirty classic cars/trucks and muscle cars at Saturday’s event, and over 20 Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group Members participated in the Cruise-In.

“Special Thanks to our sponsors; Shane Stafford – Audio Advantage, Joe Trainor – Stokes Trainor Chevrolet, Lee Driggers – Advanced Auto Parts, Sergio Cornejo – KC’s Auto & Garage, Rock Auto, and Phoenix Graphix,” Reid said.

Members in Attendance:

1. Zeb Reid – 2010 GT Mustang (45th Anniversary)

2. Andy Metts – 1955 F100

3. Paul Sutton – 1934 Ford Coupe

4. Harry Cromer – 1965 Ford Mustang

5. Craig Farr – 1979 Trans Am

6. Lew Lapine – 1969 Olds 442

7. Gary and Karen Johnson – 1955 Nomad

8. Roger Long – 1968 Camaro

9. Todd Kelly – 1991 Honda CRX

10. Mike Lindler – 1970 SS Chevelle

11. Mary Jane Lindler – 1969 Pontiac Firebird

12. Jimmy Martin – 2011 Shelby Mustang

13. Ron Reid – BMW

14. Todd and Abigail Holland – 1985 Jeep

15. Jon and Judy Willkomm – 1954 Chevy Pick up

16. Jimmy Kinard – 1974 Chevrolet

17. Dave Wiley – 1974 Cuda

18. Jerry Alewine – 1965 Chevrolet Corvair

19. Mike Reid – 1971 Ford F100

20. Denise Reid – 2002 Ford Thunderbird

21. Elwood Jones-240Z

22. Thilippe Hochadel – Ford Mutt M151 A1 (1969)

The next Cruise-In is Scheduled for Saturday, September 28 from 5-7 p.m. at Advance Auto Parts.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

