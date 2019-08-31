Cruise-In held at Little Mountain Antiques

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Saturday’s late evening storm could not keep the Midlands South Carolina Muscle and Classic Car Group from having their regularly scheduled Cruise-In at Little Mountain Antiques.
“Special Thanks to Karen Quinn, store owner, for her continued support of our group. Karen gave 20 percent discount coupons to all Midlands S.C. Muscle & Classic Car Group Members in attendance. Also, thank you to the Detail Shop (Prosperity) for the $25 gift certificates,” said Zeb Reid, president of Midlands South Carolina Muscle and Classic Car Group.
There were over thirty classic cars/trucks and muscle cars at Saturday’s event, and over 20 Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group Members participated in the Cruise-In.
“Special Thanks to our sponsors; Shane Stafford – Audio Advantage, Joe Trainor – Stokes Trainor Chevrolet, Lee Driggers – Advanced Auto Parts, Sergio Cornejo – KC’s Auto & Garage, Rock Auto, and Phoenix Graphix,” Reid said.
Members in Attendance:
1. Zeb Reid – 2010 GT Mustang (45th Anniversary)
2. Andy Metts – 1955 F100
3. Paul Sutton – 1934 Ford Coupe
4. Harry Cromer – 1965 Ford Mustang
5. Craig Farr – 1979 Trans Am
6. Lew Lapine – 1969 Olds 442
7. Gary and Karen Johnson – 1955 Nomad
8. Roger Long – 1968 Camaro
9. Todd Kelly – 1991 Honda CRX
10. Mike Lindler – 1970 SS Chevelle
11. Mary Jane Lindler – 1969 Pontiac Firebird
12. Jimmy Martin – 2011 Shelby Mustang
13. Ron Reid – BMW
14. Todd and Abigail Holland – 1985 Jeep
15. Jon and Judy Willkomm – 1954 Chevy Pick up
16. Jimmy Kinard – 1974 Chevrolet
17. Dave Wiley – 1974 Cuda
18. Jerry Alewine – 1965 Chevrolet Corvair
19. Mike Reid – 1971 Ford F100
20. Denise Reid – 2002 Ford Thunderbird
21. Elwood Jones-240Z
22. Thilippe Hochadel – Ford Mutt M151 A1 (1969)
The next Cruise-In is Scheduled for Saturday, September 28 from 5-7 p.m. at Advance Auto Parts.
