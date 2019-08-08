NEWBERRY — Roger Keesling, first-year head cross country and track and field coach, has announced the Wolves’ 2019 cross country competition schedule.

The Wolves’ men’s and women’s teams will compete four times prior to the 2019 South Atlantic Conference Cross Country Championships, all within a two-hour driving radius of Newberry’s campus. Two events are hosted by NCAA Division I competition, while the Wolves will run three times on Wingate’s home course—home of the conference championships and NCAA Southeast Regionals.

“Both the men’s and women’s teams accepted the challenge of a strong summer training program,” said Keesling. “They’re eager to improve and both teams are looking forward to proving during our fall competitions that Newberry Wolves Cross Country will be more competitive and exciting in the future. They are looking forward to great things in postseason meets.”

Both teams open their schedule on Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Carolina Challenge hosted by the University of South Carolina. The Eye Opener Invitational on Sept. 13 precedes Wingate’s Bulldog Stampede eight days later, the Wolves’ first chance to see the Wingate course that will host postseason competition.

The final tune-up before the SAC Championships comes on Oct. 11 at the Royals Challenge hosted by Queens. The conference championship meet will be held on Oct. 26 and the NCAA Southeast Regionals for both men and women take place on Nov. 9. Should Newberry qualify for the NCAA Championships, it will travel to Sacramento to compete on Nov. 23.

The Wolves’ men’s and women’s teams will compete four times prior to the 2019 South Atlantic Conference Cross Country Championships, all within a two-hour driving radius of Newberry’s campus. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_CrossCountry2019.jpg The Wolves’ men’s and women’s teams will compete four times prior to the 2019 South Atlantic Conference Cross Country Championships, all within a two-hour driving radius of Newberry’s campus. Courtesy photo