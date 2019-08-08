AUSTIN, Texas — Danton Hyman was named a Second Team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), capping off a stellar career for one of the best to ever wear the Scarlet and Gray.

The senior center fielder becomes the 30th all-time Academic All-American for Newberry and second of the year after men’s basketball guard Luke Gibson was named to the Third Team in March. It marks the fourth straight season with at least one selection from the baseball team and the sixth time in school history that a baseball player has been an Academic All-American, the most selections by any sport.

Academic All-Americans are chosen by CoSIDA members based on both athletic and academic performance and represent the top scholar-athletes in the nation. Players must have at least a 3.30 cumulative GPA and be in their second year of competition to be eligible.

“Danton deserves to be recognized for all of his incredible accomplishments at Newberry on the field and in the classroom,” said Head Coach Russell Triplett. “He represents everything this program is about. I appreciate and respect the impact he has made in the community, Newberry College, and especially our baseball program.”

Hyman graduated in May with a 3.51 GPA in accounting and a minor in business administration. He will be named to the SAC Commissioners Honor Roll later this month for the fourth consecutive year. The Prosperity native has been an active member of the community and has in various community service initiatives, particularly for those with special needs. He has been active in his church and serves as an informal mentor to children who, like him, suffer from hearing loss and require hearing aids.

Hyman’s list of accolades is long. He became the first Newberry baseball player to be named South Atlantic Conference Player of the Year. He was a unanimous First Team All-Region selection, one of just three in school history, and was an Honorable Mention All-American according to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. He was honored with selections to the All-SAC First Team, All-Tournament Team, and All-Defensive Team in addition to twice being named SAC Player of the Week.

Hyman set a school record with 94 hits, the most in all three NCAA divisions until mid-May, ended his career on a 16-game hitting streak, and reached safely in 63 of his final 64 games dating to April 2018. He ranked in the top 10 in the SAC in 12 offensive categories including a .403 batting average that was the league’s third-highest.

For his career, he ranks second in school history with 275 hits and third with a .370 batting average. He started 119 straight games and 182 of the last 183 of his career, helping the senior class to a school-record 131 wins.

Hyman was joined by Lincoln Memorial teammates Seth Hunt (Second Team) and Ethan Elliot (Third Team), giving the South Atlantic Conference three Academic All-Americans.

