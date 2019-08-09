We may wonder from time to time, does God really care about us and what is going on in our life. The answer is sure He does. He loves us. The cross really shows us just how much He loves us.

When we read about Paul and the things he went thought he probably thought the same thing.

“For we would not, brethren, have you ignorant of our trouble which came to us in Asia, that we were pressed out of measure, above strength, insomuch that we were despaired even of life: But we had the sentence of death in ourselves, that we should not trust in ourselves, but in God which raiseth the dead: Who delivered us from so great a death, and doth deliver: in whom we trust that he will yet deliver us.” 2 Corinthians 1:8-10.

When we are going through difficult times, we can know that God is the one we put our trust in and not ourselves.

The blood that Jesus shed on the cross is for our forgiveness and peace.

So we don’t need to wonder does God really care about us. We know He does.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist