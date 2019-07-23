AUSTIN, Texas — Nabila Inak has been named a Third Team Google Cloud Academic All-American in the At-Large category, the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced.

The prestigious honor recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances both in athletic competition and in the classroom. Inak was selected in the extremely competitive Division II At-Large category, which encompasses 14 women’s sports.

Inak, a May 2019 graduate, finished her Newberry career with an exceptional 3.98 GPA as a Biology major. The Forest Hills, N.Y. native has been named to the Dean’s List in each semester at Newberry as well as earning induction into the Bachman Honor Society, comprised of the top eight percent of her graduating class (just 12 members in 2019).

In addition to Bachman Honor Society, Inak has been a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success through her four years at Newberry College. She’s also been named to the SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll each year, and is the recipient of multiple scholarships through Women’s Metropolitan Golf Association in New York for her academic and athletic prowess.

The senior had a solid season on the course as well, earning Honorable Mention All-SAC honors with a career-best stroke average of 77.39. She led the way for Newberry with six top-10 finishes of nine tournaments in the 2018-19 season, finishing ahead of 82.0 percent of competitors overall.

The highlight of her season came during the final round at the SAC Championship, where she posted the third-best round in the tournament’s history with a two-under 70, also a career low, to place her in a tie for seventh. She finished her Wolves career with the third-best career stoke average in school history at 79.03, as well as tying for fifth-most career top-five finishes in school history with six.

Inak led the way for Newberry with six top-10 finishes of nine tournaments in the 2018-19 season, finishing ahead of 82.0 percent of competitors overall. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_InakAllAmericanNC.jpg Inak led the way for Newberry with six top-10 finishes of nine tournaments in the 2018-19 season, finishing ahead of 82.0 percent of competitors overall. Courtesy photo