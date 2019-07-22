NEWBERRY — Danny Isaiah Gray, 18, of 440 Hunter Street, Whitmire, and a 17-year-old juvenile have been charged with burglary/breaking and entering after allegedly breaking into Village Pawn last weekend.

According to the City of Newberry Police Department Incident Report, officers received a call to respond to Village Pawn (1413 Wilson Road, Newberry) in reference to an activated burglary alarm. The alarm company informed officers that they received an activation from one of the glass break sensors, as well as five additional alarms, according to the report.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they found that the left front door was broken/shattered, according to the report, and no one was inside the building. The report further states that when the business owner arrived he advised that it did not appear as if anything was missing. The owner then contacted an employee to check the security video footage.

The report states that the footage shows two subjects arrive on the scene, with one subject breaking the window and the other entering the store. The report further states that the subject that entered the store ran directly to the gun case, that normally holds pistols/handguns — saw the cabinet was empty — and left.

It did not appear as if the subjects touched anything inside the store, according to the report.

Both subjects were later identified through the investigation by the City of Newberry Police Department, with help from the Whitmire Police Department.

“The investigation was handled by Lt. Allison Moore with assistance from Chief Sinclair (Whitmire Police Department). Lt. Moore did an outstanding job getting the suspects identified in a short period of time and getting them into custody,” Police Chief Roy McClurkin said. “Our great partnership with all the other agencies within the county continues to help us solve crimes in a timely manner. I appreciate Chief Sinclair and his staff for their help with this case.”

Gray was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Newberry County Detention Center. The juvenile was also taken into custody without incident and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Gray https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_gray-danny-0000164739-1-.jpg Gray

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com