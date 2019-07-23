AUSTIN, Texas — South Atlantic Conference Player of the Year Danton Hyman has been named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District team by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Hyman is already one of the conference’s most decorated players this season, earning a first team all-SAC selection, an All-Defensive Team nod, a selection to the league’s all-tournament team, and a pair of Player of the Week honors in addition to being named Player of the Year. He is one of eight SAC student-athletes on the 13-member team.

Hyman graduated this Saturday with a 3.51 GPA as an Accounting major with a minor in Business Administration. The active Division II career leader in both hits (271) and stolen bases (65), Hyman’s 90 hits this season are the most by any player in all three NCAA divisions and established a new Newberry single-season record.

Hyman ranks in the top 10 in the SAC in a litany of categories that include: batting average (third – .402), on-base percentage (eighth – .467), at-bats (first – 224), hits (first – 90), doubles (fourth – 18), triples (first – 5), runs (third – 60), RBI (10th – 45), total bases (fourth – 121), sacrifice flies (fourth – 5), sacrifice bunts (fifth- 7), and stolen bases (fifth- 22).

Hyman has reached safely in all but one game this season and has been on base in 61 of his last 62 games overall dating back to April 2018. He leads the team with 29 multi-hit games, nine of which saw him collect three or more hits, and has a team-high 11 games with multiple RBI.

His defensive work has been stellar as well as he ends the season with a .975 fielding percentage and a number of highlight-reel plays. He has made a habit of flagging down line drives in the gaps and making diving catches. He also has four assists on the season, including becoming the first Newberry player in 14 years with outfield assists in consecutive innings when the Wolves downed Catawba on April 12.

A model of consistency, Hyman has started 117 straight games and 180 of Newberry’s last 181. He has a career .989 fielding percentage in 200 career games, 190 of which he played in center field.

Hyman will advance onto the Academic All-America ballot. The Academic All-America teams honor the nation’s top scholar-athletes and will be announced on Wednesday, June 5. Newberry has had 29 Academic All-Americans across all sports in its athletic history, with three student-athletes combining for five Academic All-America selections, all in the last five seasons, in baseball.

