BANNER ELK, N.C. — Newberry improved to 5-0 on the season in dramatic fashion after closing out a 98-89 double overtime win on the road against Lees-McRae on Saturday afternoon.

Newberry held a four-point lead heading into the final quarter, but Lees-McRae (2-3) would go on to tie the game at 75-75 with 13 seconds remaining. Shelby Britten took the ball following a timeout and made a layup to give the Wolves the advantage with just three seconds to go in regulation before the Bobcats scored on a buzzer-beating layup to send the game to overtime.

Regan McCarty and Kelsey McDermott scored layups to give the Wolves a four-point lead in the first overtime. Madison Golden made 1-of-2 free throws after a Bobcats 3-pointer to give Newberry a two point edge until Lees-McRae converted another tough layup with seven seconds remaining. A well-designed play following a Wolves timeout saw McCarty open behind the arc for a last second shot, but the attempt grazed off the front of the iron as both teams headed to an extra overtime.

Meg Essex began the second overtime period with two blocks in less than 30 seconds. The defense translated into offense as the Wolves would go on a 7-2 run. McCarty made 6-of-6 free throws in the second overtime period, going 4-for-4 in the final 1:30 to put the game out of reach for the Bobcats.

Essex had another impressive outing, putting up 21 points and bringing down a career-best 19 boards. The 6-3 center also recorded six assists and six blocks.

McCarty also had a notable day, putting up a career-best 26 points and 10 boards. Britten and McDermott added 17 and 12 points respectively.

Post game Notes:

• Newberry has now recorded a double-double in all five contests this season.

• 98 points is the most points scored by a Newberry team this decade.

• The Wolves are 5-0 for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

• Essex has put up 52 points and 34 rebounds in two games this week.

The Wolves will host Catawba in the first home conference matchup of the season on Wednesday, November 28. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at Eleazer Arena.

