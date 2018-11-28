BOWIE, Md. — The Newberry men’s basketball team dropped a road game to Bowie State by a final score of 68-56 on Saturday afternoon at the Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex.

Both Newberry (2-3) and Bowie State (0-6) played a tightly-contested first half that saw the Wolves take a one-point lead into halftime. Marshall Lange led all scorers at the half, putting up nine points in just 11 minutes.

Following halftime, the Wolves would fall behind as the Bulldogs went on a 10-2 run to start the second half. Newberry would regain the lead by two quick buckets from Angelo Sales Jr. and Kyle Tracy, however Bowie State would take advantage of several missed three point attempts by the Wolves to push their lead.

Lange hit a layup with 1:26 remaining in the game to cut the deficit to eight, but the Bulldogs would squash any chance of a comeback by making their free throws to close out the game.

The Wolves forced 23 turnovers in the game which resulted in 20 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Wolves dropped their second-straight matchup.

The Bulldogs’ David Belle went 7-for-10 from the floor for a game-high 20 points, while Juwun Smith put up 14 points.

Sales Jr. led the Wolves in scoring with 17 points. Lange ended with 11 and Marquis Collins chipped in six.

The Wolves return home for a Wednesday, November 28 matchup against conference foe Catawba at 8 p.m.

Courtesy photo